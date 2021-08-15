Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,204,265,000 after buying an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,753,000. 29.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.81.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $188.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a market cap of $512.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.21.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $14.86. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

