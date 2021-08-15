Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,235,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,408,693,000 after purchasing an additional 278,096 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,644,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after buying an additional 240,694 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,758,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,206,377,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after buying an additional 400,046 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.84.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $486.16. 854,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.19. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.00 and a 1 year high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

