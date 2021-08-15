Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. The Boeing makes up approximately 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,851,996 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,113,339,000 after buying an additional 607,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after buying an additional 363,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after buying an additional 338,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,039,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2,261.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 159,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.46. 6,357,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,732,242. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

