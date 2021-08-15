Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.52 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 2.3% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

GLD traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.39. 7,388,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,382. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

