Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 386 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 21,832,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,080,957. The stock has a market cap of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

