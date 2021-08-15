AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AB. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth $8,330,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 22.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after buying an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 64.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,137,000 after buying an additional 60,223 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 34,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.50 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

AB stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.72. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $26.33 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

