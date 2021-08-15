Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,343,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $51,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

NYSE APLE opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. Equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.