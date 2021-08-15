Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $57.25 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,358 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $57,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPC. increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.62.

NYSE:MPC opened at $59.15 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.47.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

