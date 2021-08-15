Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 3.8% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares in the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $10.67 on Friday, reaching $2,754.55. The stock had a trading volume of 757,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,116. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,550.36. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

