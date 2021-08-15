AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 2,903 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares during the period. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,656,000 after buying an additional 1,358,231 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,326,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,832,194. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

