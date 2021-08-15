AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 29.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000.

HYLB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.03. 2,011,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,472. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $37.90 and a 1 year high of $40.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16.

