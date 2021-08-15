AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $25.66 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 855,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.3% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123,813 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,254,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,858,000 after purchasing an additional 68,372 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,226,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,274,000 after purchasing an additional 295,098 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,012,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 687,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,856,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 79,091 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.14. 1,149,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,075. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $31.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.08.

