AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 10.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded up $5.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $607.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,034. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.06. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.96 and a 12 month high of $618.57. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.50, for a total transaction of $1,213,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,023,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,563 shares of company stock valued at $36,082,270 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.90.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

