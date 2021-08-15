AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,831 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROL traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

