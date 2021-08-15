AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 11,012 VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,201,000 after acquiring an additional 66,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 292.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 445,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,503,000 after acquiring an additional 331,940 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,669,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,680,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,362,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.70 on Friday, hitting $262.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,523. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $163.57 and a 12-month high of $271.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.91.

