Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Short Interest Update

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS AWCMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.91. Alumina has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $5.97.

Alumina Ltd. engages in the business of bauxite mining and alumina refining. It also focuses on investing in selected aluminium smelting operations. The company was founded on December 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

