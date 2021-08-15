Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the July 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ALVOF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 15,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alvopetro Energy has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81. The stock has a market cap of $84.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.67.

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 44.77% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alvopetro Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.