Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $88.50 and last traded at $88.29, with a volume of 4583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 32.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 442,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,991,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 13.3% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

