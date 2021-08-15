America First Investment Advisors LLC Takes $33,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 11.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Kellogg by 12.1% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Insiders have sold a total of 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:K traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,336,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,156. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

