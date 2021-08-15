American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 95.1% from the July 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,682,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ERBB stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. American Green has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

