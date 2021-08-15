American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $333.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.52 million to $341.80 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $310.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663,546 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,560,000. Finally, V3 Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 860,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,068. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

