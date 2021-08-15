American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 1.7% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $282.92. The company had a trading volume of 806,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.09. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.00.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

