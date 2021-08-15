American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Stake Trimmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 777,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in American Well were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in American Well by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,967,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,447 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $17,211,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Well during the 1st quarter worth about $16,156,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in American Well by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,868,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,455,000 after acquiring an additional 926,279 shares during the period. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Well presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

AMWL opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.25. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $341,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,439,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,484 shares of company stock worth $1,836,662. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

