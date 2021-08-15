Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 63.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,036 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 249,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth $38,583,000. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OUT stock opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OUT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

