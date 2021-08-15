AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Short Interest Down 96.4% in July

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the July 15th total of 153,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ASRV opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.93. AmeriServ Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.90.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $14.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Kim W. Kunkle purchased 23,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $88,180.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,199 shares in the company, valued at $404,140.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim W. Kunkle sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,428.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,541 shares of company stock valued at $104,401 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,040,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 46,048 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,358,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,746 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AmeriServ Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 593.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 101,271 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, and money orders.

