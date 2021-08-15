Ampfield Management L.P. Has $405,000 Position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA)

Ampfield Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,488 shares during the quarter. Quantum FinTech Acquisition comprises 0.3% of Ampfield Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ampfield Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QFTA. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,847,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,062,000. Institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QFTA remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,209. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

