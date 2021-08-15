AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Head-To-Head Analysis

AMTD International (NYSE:HKIB) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of AMTD International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Jiayin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AMTD International and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMTD International N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 23.09% -61.27% 54.23%

Risk and Volatility

AMTD International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayin Group has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMTD International and Jiayin Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMTD International $144.26 million 9.70 $136.63 million N/A N/A Jiayin Group $199.26 million 1.04 $38.76 million $0.72 5.35

AMTD International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jiayin Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AMTD International and Jiayin Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMTD International 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayin Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jiayin Group has a consensus target price of $10.40, suggesting a potential upside of 170.13%. Given Jiayin Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jiayin Group is more favorable than AMTD International.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats AMTD International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International, Inc. is an investment holding company, which engages in the strategic investments. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management and Strategic Investment. The Investment Banking segment assists customers in raising funds through equity and debt financing, providing underwriting for initial public offerings, private placements and debt issuances and providing financial advisory services. The Asset Management segment provides asset management products and services, including in relation to listed equity, fixed income securities, hedge funds, structured products, foreign exchange, private equities, alternative investments, discretionary account services, investment advisory services, and external asset management services. The Strategic Investment segment engages in proprietary investments and management of investment portfolio in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in February 2019 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group Inc. operates as an online individual finance platform that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

