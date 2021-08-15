Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.14 million and the lowest is $54.00 million. Amyris posted sales of $34.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full year sales of $389.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amyris.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,717,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 15.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,660,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,216 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 27.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,364,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,069,000 after acquiring an additional 726,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amyris by 35.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 856,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,001,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,969,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.13. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $23.42.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

