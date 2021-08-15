Analysts Anticipate 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.45 EPS

Analysts expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to announce earnings of $2.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $10.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.22 to $11.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

3M stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,224. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in 3M by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $2,387,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $2,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.