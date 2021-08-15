Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.47 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $692.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $5.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.64 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of NYSE:CLR traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $36.61. 1,078,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,136. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,668,000 after buying an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after buying an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

