Analysts Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) to Announce -$0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will announce ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Silk Road Medical posted earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.14). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.23, for a total value of $298,682.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,725.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock worth $4,178,018 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 34.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 16.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

SILK traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $49.81. 295,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,005. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.08 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

