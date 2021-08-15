Analysts Anticipate Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.32. Unum Group posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.26. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Unum Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,351,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,647,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,458.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 133,473 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Unum Group by 311.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 254,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 225,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,107. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

