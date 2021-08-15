Analysts Expect LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $745.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will report $745.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.20 million to $804.91 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

LGIH traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.77. 118,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,019. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

