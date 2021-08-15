Analysts Expect Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Announce $0.59 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Trex reported earnings per share of $0.41 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Trex had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,809,285.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,434,362.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,827 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 560.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Trex by 361.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. The company had a trading volume of 471,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,051. Trex has a twelve month low of $63.32 and a twelve month high of $111.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 62.39 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.10.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

