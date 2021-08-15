Analysts Issue Forecasts for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.52) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.43). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.49) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $229.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

