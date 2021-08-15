Analysts Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) PT at $33.00

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC raised shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adecco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHEXY traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. The company had a trading volume of 20,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,243. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.99. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

