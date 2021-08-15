Analysts Set Expectations for Liquidia Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Liquidia in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

LQDA opened at $2.66 on Friday. Liquidia has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Liquidia by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Liquidia by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liquidia by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 129,557 shares in the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865, a sustained-release formulation of bupivacaine for the treatment of local post-operative pain.

