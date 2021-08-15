Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Price Target at $283.67

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $283.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total value of $499,073.00. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,735.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 281.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 832.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $287.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,212.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.30. Insulet has a one year low of $197.08 and a one year high of $306.46.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

