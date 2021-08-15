Analysts Set MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Price Target at $61.50

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.11. The company had a trading volume of 110,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $69.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.52.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 222,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,686,122 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 45.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,099,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,618,000 after purchasing an additional 971,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 172.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,190,000 after purchasing an additional 645,328 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,374,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,832,000 after acquiring an additional 636,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 102.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 738,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 373,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

