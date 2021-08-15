Analysts Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) PT at $48.57

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,151. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 107.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 878.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.