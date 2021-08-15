Analysts Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $57.00

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,397,366.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 447,960 shares in the company, valued at $24,637,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,990 shares of company stock worth $4,805,151. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 25.3% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $54.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nuance Communications has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2,740.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.76.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

