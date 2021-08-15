Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Target Price at $66.90

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,822. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.4386 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

