Analyzing Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) & Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO)

Global Digital Solutions (OTCMKTS:GDSI) and Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Global Digital Solutions alerts:

Global Digital Solutions has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natura &Co has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

5.5% of Natura &Co shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Global Digital Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -$12.61 million N/A N/A Natura &Co $7.17 billion 2.00 -$126.14 million ($0.16) -129.88

Global Digital Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natura &Co.

Profitability

This table compares Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Digital Solutions N/A N/A -1,388.22% Natura &Co 0.44% 1.09% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Digital Solutions and Natura &Co, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Digital Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Natura &Co 0 1 2 0 2.67

Natura &Co has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Natura &Co’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Natura &Co is more favorable than Global Digital Solutions.

Summary

Natura &Co beats Global Digital Solutions on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding S.A. develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products. It markets its products under the Natura, Aesop, Avon, and The Body Shop brands through signature and department stores, e-commerce, direct selling, franchises, third-party online resellers, amenity accounts, and physical multibrand retailers primarily in Asia, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. Natura &Co Holding S.A. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Digital Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Digital Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.