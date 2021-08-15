Analyzing Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and Missfresh (NYSE:MF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Titan Machinery and Missfresh, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Machinery 0 0 4 0 3.00 Missfresh 0 0 2 0 3.00

Titan Machinery presently has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 15.14%. Missfresh has a consensus target price of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 208.23%. Given Missfresh’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Titan Machinery.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Machinery and Missfresh’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Machinery 1.88% 9.58% 4.04% Missfresh N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Machinery and Missfresh’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Machinery $1.41 billion 0.46 $19.36 million $1.26 22.98 Missfresh N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Titan Machinery has higher revenue and earnings than Missfresh.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.7% of Titan Machinery shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of Titan Machinery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Machinery beats Missfresh on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc. engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America. The Construction segment focuses on machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from heavy construction to light industrial machinery. The International segment deals with the customers in Eastern Europe. The company was founded by David Joseph Meyer in 1980 and is headquartered in West Fargo, ND.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

