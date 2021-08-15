Analyzing Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) and Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and Capita’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 22.52% -0.61% -0.31% Capita N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Trip.com Group and Capita’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $2.81 billion 5.32 -$491.00 million ($0.71) -35.08 Capita $4.27 billion 0.22 $17.98 million N/A N/A

Capita has higher revenue and earnings than Trip.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capita has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Trip.com Group and Capita, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 3 11 0 2.79 Capita 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trip.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $43.07, suggesting a potential upside of 72.91%. Given Trip.com Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than Capita.

Summary

Trip.com Group beats Capita on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services. The company also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group, semi-group, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as air, cruises, buses, and car rental services. It offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; user support, supplier management, and customer relationship management services; and in-destination products and services. The company also provides its corporate clients with business visits, incentive trips, meetings and conferences, travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information management, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel reporting systems. It offers online advertising and financial services. It operates under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brands. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in October 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Capita

Capita Plc engages in the provision of technology-enabled business process outsourcing and business process management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, Specialist Services, and Group Trading and Central Services. The company was founded by Rodney Malcolm Aldridge in 1984 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

