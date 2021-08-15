Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th.

In other Anavex Life Sciences news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the second quarter worth $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,800,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 0.74. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

