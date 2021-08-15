Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $23.64 on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Anglo American from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

