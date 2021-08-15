ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ANIP. Raymond James upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 62,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 30,862 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 51,935 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 352,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANI Pharmaceuticals (ANIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.