Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) Short Interest Update

Anima Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,000 shares, an increase of 90.4% from the July 15th total of 167,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,180.0 days.

ANNMF remained flat at $$3.82 during midday trading on Friday. Anima has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82.

Get Anima alerts:

Separately, Societe Generale started coverage on Anima in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Anima Holding S.p.A. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of Italy. The firm offers various investment schemes and foreign SICAVs, and institutional and private pension funds, mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds as well as private wealth and institutional asset management services.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Anima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.