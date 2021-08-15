Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Sold by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,104 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Annovis Bio were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $555,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $1,245,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the 1st quarter worth $5,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANVS stock traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $39.81. 428,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,219. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.49.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

